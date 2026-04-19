Sale closed in Ottawa: $210,000 for a residential home

A 2,170-square-foot residential property, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 821 Heather Lane, Unit 823 in Ottawa was sold on April 2 for $210,000, or $97 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property occupies a lot of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1001 4h Road, Unit 823, in March, a 1,692-square-foot residential property was sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $148.

· A 1,752-square-foot residential property at 410 Windsor Drive, Unit 823, sold in May 2025, for $167,000, a price per square foot of $95.

· In April 2025, a 1,120-square-foot residential property at 1010 Marcy Street, Unit 823 sold for $259,000, a price per square foot of $231.