Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $692,000

The single-family residence located at 11405 Glenbrook Circle in Plainfield was sold on April 1, for $692,000, or $214 per square foot.

The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 3,238 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property sits on a 12,383-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 11519 Millennium Parkway, in April 2025, a 3,301-square-foot single-family home was sold for $702,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· In May 2025, a 2,628-square-foot single-family house at 24418 Champion Drive sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $215.

· A 2,879-square-foot single-family home at 24525 Champion Drive, sold in October 2025, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.