Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $651,200

The single-family home located at 12843 Bradford Lane in Plainfield was sold on March 25, for $651,200, or $198 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 3,285 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,409 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,643-square-foot single-family residence at 12910 Bradford Lane, sold in September 2025, for $540,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· At 24316 West Bristol Avenue, in July 2025, a 2,949-square-foot single-family house was sold for $572,000, a price per square foot of $194.

· In June 2025, a 2,472-square-foot single-family residence at 24301 West Bristol Avenue sold for $496,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.