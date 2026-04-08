Single-family home sells for $616,000 in Plainfield

A single-family residence, built in 2021, has changed hands.

The home at 12361 South Meridian Lane in Plainfield was sold on March 26. The purchase price was $616,000. This is a two-story house.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 12342 South Meridian Lane in Plainfield, in May 2025, a single-family home was sold for $561,000.

· A 3,232-square-foot single-family house at 1196 South Old Creek Court in Plainfield, sold in June 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· In October 2025, a 1,255-square-foot single-family residence at 12207 South White Oak Drive in Plainfield sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $339. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.