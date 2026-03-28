Will County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of March 16?

A single-family home in Frankfort that sold for $362,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $380,107, or $192 per square foot. A total of 134 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,857 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $362,000, single-family home at 8021 West Old Mill Road

A 2,010-square-foot single-family residence at 8021 West Old Mill Road in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $362,000, $180 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $362,500, single-family home at 7553 West Inverness Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 7553 West Inverness Lane in Frankfort. The price was $362,500. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 1,204 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $301. The deal was closed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $365,000, three-bedroom house at 1615 Caton Ridge Drive

A 1,934-square-foot single-family house at 1615 Caton Ridge Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $365,000, $189 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 5.

4. $365,000, single-family home at 1530 Vista Drive

The single-family house at 1530 Vista Drive in Wilmington has new owners. The price was $365,000. The deal was finalized on March 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $370,000, single-family home at 2007 Windcrest Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 2007 Windcrest Lane in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $370,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,098 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The deal was closed on March 6.

6. $375,000, three-bedroom house at 616 Ca Crest Drive

A 1,456-square-foot single-family home at 616 Ca Crest Drive in Shorewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $258 per square foot. The house was built in 1975. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $390,000, single-family home at 170 Cherrywood Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 170 Cherrywood Court in Romeoville has been finalized. The price was $390,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,022 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The transaction was completed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $395,000, single-family home at 346 Wild Rose Lane

A 2,254-square-foot single-family home at 346 Wild Rose Lane in Romeoville has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $175 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The deal was closed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $397,000, single-family home at 20218 South Holly Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 20218 South Holly Lane in Frankfort. The price was $397,000. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 1,386 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $399,900, single-family home at 305 Poplar Lane

The single-family home at 305 Poplar Lane in New Lenox has new owners. The price was $399,900. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 3.