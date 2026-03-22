Sale closed in Joliet: $485,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 1114 Tara Court in Joliet was sold on March 4, for $485,000, or $185 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,626 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a mixed parking solution for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1105 Kerry Lane, in June 2025, a 2,259-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $199.

· A 2,212-square-foot single-family house at 1109 Kerry Lane, sold in September 2025, for $310,800, a price per square foot of $141.

· In July 2025, a 2,786-square-foot single-family home at 1010 Erins Glen Drive sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $163.