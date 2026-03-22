How much were the 10 most expensive properties sales in Will County, reported in the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Joliet that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

During the past week, a total of 94 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $338,210. The average price per square foot was $183.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1 million, single-family home at 4 Eden Lane

A 9,851-square-foot single-family house at 4 Eden Lane in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $102 per square foot. The home was built in 1983. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $825,000, single-family home at 3511 Becket Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 3511 Becket Lane in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 3,131 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $795,000, single-family home at 1108 Hillside Drive

The single-family home at 1108 Hillside Drive in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $795,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

4. $754,635, property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard

The property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard in Aurora has new owners. The price was $754,635. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $750,000, four-bedroom home at 2512 Champion Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2512 Champion Road in Naperville. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,151 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $735,000, single-family home at 22802 Eider Court

A 3,276-square-foot single-family house at 22802 Eider Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $735,000, $224 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

7. $714,474, property at 3164 Peyton Circle

The sale of the property at 3164 Peyton Circle in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $714,474. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $705,000, four-bedroom home at 2230 Keim Road

A 2,530-square-foot single-family home at 2230 Keim Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $705,000, $279 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $680,000, single-family home at 14301 Surrey Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 14301 Surrey Court in Homer Glen. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 2,502 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

10. $606,857, property at 10430 Normantown Road

The property at 10430 Normantown Road in Naperville has new owners. The price was $606,857. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.