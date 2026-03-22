How much were the 10 most expensive properties sales in Will County, reported in the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Joliet that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.
During the past week, a total of 94 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $338,210. The average price per square foot was $183.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1 million, single-family home at 4 Eden Lane
A 9,851-square-foot single-family house at 4 Eden Lane in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $102 per square foot. The home was built in 1983. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.
2. $825,000, single-family home at 3511 Becket Lane
The sale of the single-family residence at 3511 Becket Lane in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 3,131 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.
3. $795,000, single-family home at 1108 Hillside Drive
The single-family home at 1108 Hillside Drive in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $795,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.
4. $754,635, property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard
The property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard in Aurora has new owners. The price was $754,635. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.
5. $750,000, four-bedroom home at 2512 Champion Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2512 Champion Road in Naperville. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,151 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.
6. $735,000, single-family home at 22802 Eider Court
A 3,276-square-foot single-family house at 22802 Eider Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $735,000, $224 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.
7. $714,474, property at 3164 Peyton Circle
The sale of the property at 3164 Peyton Circle in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $714,474. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.
8. $705,000, four-bedroom home at 2230 Keim Road
A 2,530-square-foot single-family home at 2230 Keim Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $705,000, $279 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.
9. $680,000, single-family home at 14301 Surrey Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 14301 Surrey Court in Homer Glen. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 2,502 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.
10. $606,857, property at 10430 Normantown Road
The property at 10430 Normantown Road in Naperville has new owners. The price was $606,857. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.