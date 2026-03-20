Four-bedroom house in Plainfield sells for $910,000

The single-family home located at 13302 Rosewood Lane in Plainfield was sold on March 4, for $910,000, or $252 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 3,615 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· At 27122 Thornwood Boulevard, in December 2024, a 4,433-square-foot single-family house was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 4,356-square-foot single-family residence at 27107 Thornwood Boulevard, sold in November 2025, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,934-square-foot single-family residence at 27004 Thornwood Boulevard sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.