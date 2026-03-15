What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County in the week of March 2?

A single-family home in North Aurora that sold for $785,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.

In total, 34 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $340,426. The average price per square foot was $200.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $785,000, single-family home at 549 Quail Street

The single-family residence at 549 Quail Street in North Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $785,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

2. $750,000, rural residence at 11N226 Peplow Road

The sale of the rural residence at 11N226 Peplow Road in Hampshire has been finalized. The price was $750,000. The home was built in 1967 and has a living area of 2,722 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $276. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $490,000, single-family home at 685 North Van Nortwick Avenue

A 2,030-square-foot single-family house at 685 North Van Nortwick Avenue in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $490,000, $241 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $480,000, four-bedroom house at 810 Cambridge Drive

The single-family home at 810 Cambridge Drive in Batavia has new owners. The price was $480,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,009 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

5. $460,000, single-family home at 1246 Fox Hedge Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1246 Fox Hedge Trail in Hampshire. The price was $460,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $439,000, single-family home at 2477 West Downer Place

A 2,216-square-foot single-family residence at 2477 West Downer Place in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $439,000, $198 per square foot. The house was built in 1975. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

7. $420,000, single-family home at 510 Autumn Moor Trail

The single-family house at 510 Autumn Moor Trail in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $415,000, single-family home at 700 Brighton Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 700 Brighton Drive in Pingree Grove. The price was $415,000. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,831 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $147. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $395,000, single-family home at 973 Wedgewood Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 973 Wedgewood Lane in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $395,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $196. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

10. $390,000, single-family home at 809 Mesa Lane

The single-family house at 809 Mesa Lane in Pingree Grove has new owners. The price was $390,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.