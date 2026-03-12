Sale closed in Berwyn: $485,000 for a single-family home built in 1922

A 1,512-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1922, has changed hands.

The house at 2429 Ridgeland Avenue in Berwyn was sold on Feb. 23 for $485,000, or $321 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,189 square feet.

Other homes in Berwyn that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In January 2025, a single-family house at 2433 Cuyler Avenue sold for $290,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,020-square-foot single-family home at 2527 Ridgeland Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 2445 Highland Avenue, in December 2025, a 1,323-square-foot single-family home was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $321. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.