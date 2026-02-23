Single-family home sells for $420,000 in Joliet

The single-family residence located at 6506 Roth Drive in Joliet was sold on Feb. 9, for $420,000, or $118 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 3,549 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 9,148-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,549-square-foot single-family house at 1222 Fitzer Drive, sold in March 2025, for $351,000, a price per square foot of $99. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1306 Dauphin Drive, in September 2025, a 2,176-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· In January, a 2,516-square-foot single-family house at 1313 Roth Drive sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $145.