Single-family home in Joliet built in 1895 sells for $420,000

A 5,000-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1895, has changed hands.

The home at 230 Comstock Street in Joliet was sold on Feb. 6 for $420,000, or $84 per square foot. This three-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to three parking spots. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· In July 2025, a 1,440-square-foot single-family home at 519 Morgan Street sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 423 Madeline Street, in January 2025, a 1,210-square-foot single-family house was sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· A 2,488-square-foot single-family house at 615 Darcy Avenue, sold in December 2024, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $119.