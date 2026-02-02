Sale closed in Hinsdale: $1.25 million for a single-family home

A 2,713-square-foot single-family home, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The home at 216 Bonnie Brae Road in Hinsdale was sold on Jan. 12 for $1.25 million, or $462 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been sold nearby:

· At 327 Bonnie Brae Road, in November 2025, a 3,771-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.43 million, a price per square foot of $378.

· In May 2025, a 3,596-square-foot single-family house at 412 Bonnie Brae Road sold for $1.2 million, a price per square foot of $334. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 3,325-square-foot single-family house at 557 North Vine Street, sold in October 2025, for $1.68 million, a price per square foot of $504. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.