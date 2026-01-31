What $500,000 or less gets you in La Salle County in the week of Jan. 19

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $500,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $450,000

In December, a residential property located at 2300 Airport Road, Peru, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,942 square feet, was built in 1965 and was sold for $450,000, which calculates to $232 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 1.2 acres. The deal was closed on Dec. 31, 2025.

2. $395,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 220 Forest Park Place, Ottawa, the house spans 1,600 square feet and was sold for $395,000, or $247 per square foot. It was built in 1956. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $290,000

For a price tag of $290,000 ($92 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1870 and located at 202 Pleasant Avenue, Streator, changed hands in January. The home spans 3,138 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $250,000

At $250,000 ($107 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 1009 Paul Street, Ottawa, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1888, provides 2,328 square feet of living space. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $242,000

Situated at 2106 Cedar Avenue, Mendota, this single-family residence, was sold in December for a price of $242,000, translating to $192 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1967, offers a living area of 1,260 square feet and sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.