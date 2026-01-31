Single-family home sells in Joliet for $502,500

A 2,423-square-foot single-family home, built in 2022, has changed hands.

The recently built home at 2305 Rosehall Drive in Joliet was sold on Jan. 16 for $502,500, or $207 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers three parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,546-square-foot single-family residence at 2303 Waterbury Drive, sold in August 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $161.

· At 8608 Savoy Court, in June 2025, a 2,224-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,546-square-foot single-family house at 2211 Providence Way sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.