Single-family home sells for $145,000 in Streator

A 1,228-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1949, has changed hands.

The house at 308 South 5th Avenue in Streator was sold on Jan. 9 for $145,000, or $118 per square foot. This is a single-story house.

Other homes in Streator that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 302 South 4th Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,638-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $80,000, a price per square foot of $49.

· A single-family residence at 1105 South Carroll Street, sold in June 2025, for $77,000.

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 1206 South Bridge Street sold for $155,000.