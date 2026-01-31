Sale closed in Ottawa: $240,000 for a single-family home built in 1923

The single-family residence located at 2550 North State Route 23 in Ottawa was sold on Jan. 13, for $240,000, or $199 per square foot.

The house, built in 1923, has an interior space of 1,208 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.5 acres.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· In April 2025, a 1,440-square-foot single-family residence at 2522 North 1704th Road in Ottawa sold for $232,500, a price per square foot of $161.

· At 2516 North 1704th Road in Ottawa, in October 2025, a 1,590-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $157.