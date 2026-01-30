Will County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Jan. 19?

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $690,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $375,525, or $194 per square foot. A total of 126 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,941 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $690,000, single-family home at 24731 Woodstock Drive

A 3,708-square-foot single-family residence at 24731 Woodstock Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $690,000, $186 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $705,000, four-bedroom home at 2279 Kaskaskia Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2279 Kaskaskia Court in Naperville. The price was $705,000. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 2,844 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $248. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $706,000, single-family home at 25040 West Prairie Grove Drive

A 3,594-square-foot single-family house at 25040 West Prairie Grove Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $706,000, $196 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $739,500, single-family home at 5644 Rosinweed Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 5644 Rosinweed Lane in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $739,500. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,202 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $765,000, four-bedroom house at 16127 Gamay Drive

The single-family residence at 16127 Gamay Drive in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $765,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 4,881 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $157. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $780,000, single-family home at 1804 Princess Circle

A 4,017-square-foot single-family house at 1804 Princess Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $780,000, $194 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

7. $800,000, single-family home at 621 Chatfield Road

The single-family residence at 621 Chatfield Road in New Lenox has new owners. The price was $800,000. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 7,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $114. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.

8. $850,000, single-family home at 13151 South Lake Mary Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 13151 South Lake Mary Drive in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,359 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $975,000, four-bedroom house at 4043 Juneberry Road

A 3,410-square-foot single-family home at 4043 Juneberry Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $975,000, $286 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $1 million, single-family home at 2421 River Woods Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2421 River Woods Drive in Naperville. The price was $1 million. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 3,608 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $277. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.