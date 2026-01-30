These residential properties were the best deals for Kendall County’s in the week of Jan. 19

A single-family home in Montgomery that sold for $405,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County over the last week was $354,797, or $172 per square foot. A total of 32 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,848 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $400,000 and $600,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $405,000, single-family home at 2417 Geneva Lane

A 2,443-square-foot single-family house at 2417 Geneva Lane in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $405,000, $166 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $410,000, four-bedroom home at 2288 Grande Trail Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2288 Grande Trail Court in Yorkville. The price was $410,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,814 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $415,000, single-family home at 1721 State Route 31

A 1,199-square-foot single-family residence at 1721 State Route 31 in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $415,000, $346 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $415,000, three-bedroom house at 1012 Independence Boulevard

The sale of the single-family house at 1012 Independence Boulevard in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $415,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,078 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

5. $440,000, single-family home at 413 Dover Court N

The single-family home at 413 Dover Court N in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $440,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 2,359 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $475,000, five-bedroom house at 2007 Chad Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2007 Chad Court in Montgomery. The price was $475,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,126 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $535,000, single-family home at 23 Eagle View Lane

A 1,900-square-foot single-family home at 23 Eagle View Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $535,000, $282 per square foot. The home was built in 1981. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $544,000, single-family home at 2020 Squire Circle

The sale of the single-family residence at 2020 Squire Circle in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $544,000. The home was built in 2019 and has a living area of 2,708 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.