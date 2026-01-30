Single-family home sells in Joliet for $495,000

A 2,546-square-foot single-family house, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 2305 Providence Way in Joliet was sold on Jan. 16 for $495,000, or $194 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· In September 2025, a 2,546-square-foot single-family residence at 8307 Greenbridge Court sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2211 Providence Way, in December 2025, a 2,546-square-foot single-family home was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,710-square-foot single-family house at 2204 Seaton Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.