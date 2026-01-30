La Salle County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Jan. 19?

A single-family home in La Salle that sold for $200,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $165,042. The average price per square foot was $62. A total of 24 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,510 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $200,000, single-family home at 1029 Creve Coeur Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1029 Creve Coeur Street in La Salle has been finalized. The price was $200,000. The home was built in 1910 and has a living area of 1,068 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

2. $210,000, single-family home at 2118 Mary Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2118 Mary Lane in Ottawa. The price was $210,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,367 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

3. $233,000, single-family home at 2933 North 41st Road

The single-family residence at 2933 North 41st Road in Sheridan has new owners. The price was $233,000. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 2,036 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $114. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $242,000, single-family home at 2106 Cedar Avenue

A 1,260-square-foot single-family residence at 2106 Cedar Avenue in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $242,000, $192 per square foot. The home was built in 1967. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $250,000, single-family home at 1009 Paul Street

A 2,328-square-foot single-family residence at 1009 Paul Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $107 per square foot. The house was built in 1888. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $290,000, single-family home at 202 Pleasant Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 202 Pleasant Avenue in Streator has been finalized. The price was $290,000. The home was built in 1870 and has a living area of 3,138 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $92. The transaction was completed on Jan. 2.

7. $395,000, single-family home at 220 Forest Park Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 220 Forest Park Place in Ottawa. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $247. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

8. $450,000, residential home at 2300 Airport Road

A 1,942-square-foot residential property at 2300 Airport Road in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $450,000, $232 per square foot. The house was built in 1965. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.