Hinsdale: Single-family home goes for $1.65 million

A 3,602-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 437 North County Line Road in Hinsdale was sold on Jan. 12 for $1.65 million, or $458 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there are four fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,060 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been sold nearby:

· In September 2025, a 2,835-square-foot single-family residence at 324 North County Line Road sold for $1.21 million, a price per square foot of $427.

· A 1,632-square-foot single-family home at 561 North County Line Road, sold in December 2025, for $850,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 313 North Phillippa Street, in April 2025, a 2,238-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.