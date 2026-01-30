Grundy County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Jan. 19

A single-family home in Braceville that sold for $240,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County over the last week was $275,133. The average price per square foot was $331. A total of 15 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,391 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $240,000, single-family home at 417 North Merrill Street

A 1,469-square-foot single-family residence at 417 North Merrill Street in Braceville has been sold. The total purchase price was $240,000, $163 per square foot. The house was built in 1976. The transaction was completed on Dec. 18, 2025.

2. $259,000, single-family home at 2323 Lynwood Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 2323 Lynwood Street in Morris has been finalized. The price was $259,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,580 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.

3. $263,000, residential home at 750 East Benton Street

A 1,245-square-foot residential property at 750 East Benton Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $263,000, $211 per square foot. The house was built in 1920. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

4. $295,000, single-family home at 1004 Fremont Avenue

The single-family residence at 1004 Fremont Avenue in Morris has new owners. The price was $295,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,415 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208. The deal was closed on Dec. 16, 2025.

5. $300,000, single-family home at 11085 North Tabler Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 11085 North Tabler Road in Minooka. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1966 and the living area totals 1,296 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

6. $305,000, single-family home at 595 West Rathburn Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 595 West Rathburn Street in Carbon Hill has been finalized. The price was $305,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 920 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $332. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

7. $319,000, single-family home at 5780 East State Route 113

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5780 East State Route 113 in Coal City. The price was $319,000. The house was built in 1986 and the living area totals 1,936 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

8. $349,000, single-family home at 103 East Coady Drive

A 1,870-square-foot single-family residence at 103 East Coady Drive in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $349,000, $187 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.

9. $350,000, single-family home at 800 Charles Street

The single-family residence at 800 Charles Street in Morris has new owners. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,544 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

10. $404,000, single-family home at 1055 Heritage Drive

A 1,722-square-foot single-family residence at 1055 Heritage Drive in Diamond has been sold. The total purchase price was $404,000, $235 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.