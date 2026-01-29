Six-bedroom house in Hinsdale goes for $1.85 million

A 5,506-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2009, has changed hands.

The home at 818 West 58th Street in Hinsdale was sold on Jan. 7 for $1.85 million, or $336 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Inside, there are three fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features four parking spots. The property’s lot measures 14,810 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In May 2025, a 3,722-square-foot single-family home at 644 West 58th Street sold for $1.28 million, a price per square foot of $343. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 5545 South Stough Street, sold in November 2025, for $1.64 million. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 5750 South Thurlow Street, in October 2025, a 6,834-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $2.4 million, a price per square foot of $350. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.