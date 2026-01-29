Single-family home sells for $1.65 million in Elmhurst

A 3,600-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2025, has changed hands.

The new house at 740 South Berkley Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Jan. 7 for $1.65 million, or $458 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Additionally, the home has access to a carport. The property’s lot measures 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 735 South Hawthorne Avenue, in June 2025, a 2,952-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $415. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 3,627-square-foot single-family residence at 742 South Fairfield Avenue sold for $1.38 million, a price per square foot of $380.

· A 1,763-square-foot single-family residence at 729 South Fairfield Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $851,500, a price per square foot of $483.