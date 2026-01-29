Single-family home sells for $1.03 million in Lemont

A single-family home located at 7 Bell Oak Lane in Lemont has a new owner since Jan. 15.

The 2,128-square-foot home, built in 1974, was sold for $1.03 million, or $482 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 0.9-acre lot.

Other homes in Lemont that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 5 Horseshoe Lane, in June 2025, a 5,170-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 6,830-square-foot single-family house at 3 Horseshoe Lane, sold in June 2025, for $1.13 million, a price per square foot of $165. The home has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 3,260-square-foot single-family residence at 24 Equestrian Way sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.