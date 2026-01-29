Single-family home in Plainfield sells for $725,000

A single-family house located at 17712 East Colonial Court in Plainfield has a new owner since Jan. 13.

The 8,304-square-foot home, built in 1992, was sold for $725,000, or $87 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached four-car garage. The property’s lot measures 0.9 acres.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· In January 2025, a 2,776-square-foot single-family home at 6501 East Denali Ridge Drive sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $149. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,772-square-foot single-family residence at 6304 East Clifton Court, sold in April 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $153. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 6301 East Clifton Court, in April 2025, a 2,670-square-foot single-family home was sold for $474,500, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.