Single-family home built in 1889 sells for $150,000 in Streator

A 1,454-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1889, has changed hands.

The house at 702 North Harrison Street in Streator was sold on Jan. 14 for $150,000, or $103 per square foot. This is a single-story house.

These nearby homes in Streator have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,070-square-foot single-family residence at 501 North Morrell Street, sold in January 2025, for $120,000, a price per square foot of $112.

· In March 2025, a 1,162-square-foot single-family residence at 417 North Grant Street sold for $127,500, a price per square foot of $110.

· At 502 North Stanton Street, in January 2025, a 1,158-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $158,000, a price per square foot of $136.