Sale closed in Joliet: $529,000 for a single-family home

A 2,964-square-foot single-family house, built in 2016, has changed hands.

The house at 7811 Bellflower Lane in Joliet was sold on Jan. 16 for $529,000, or $178 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,974-square-foot single-family home at 7802 Bellflower Lane, sold in April 2025, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,520-square-foot single-family residence at 7800 Bellflower Lane sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 7723 Morgana Drive, in February 2025, a 1,765-square-foot single-family house was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $232. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.