Hinsdale: Single-family home sells for $1.95 million

A 4,458-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The home at 210 West Hickory Street in Hinsdale was sold on Jan. 6 for $1.95 million, or $437 per square foot. This three-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features three fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

