Single-family home in Hinsdale goes for $1.35 million

A 3,056-square-foot single-family home, built in 1970, has changed hands.

The house at 118 North Grant Street in Hinsdale was sold on Jan. 6 for $1.35 million, or $442 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home has access to a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,375 square feet.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently changed hands:

· In July 2025, a 3,418-square-foot single-family house at 19 North Vine Street sold for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $432. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 4,458-square-foot single-family residence at 210 North Hickory Street, sold in January, for $1.95 million, a price per square foot of $437. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 226 North Vine Street, in July 2025, a 3,528-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.88 million, a price per square foot of $531.