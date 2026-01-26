Single-family home in Cary sells for $375,000

A 1,388-square-foot single-family home, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The home at 6316 Hilly Way in Cary was sold on Jan. 12 for $375,000, or $270 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,200 square feet.

Other homes in Cary that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,220-square-foot single-family residence at 6407 Hillcrest Road, sold in September 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $266. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,697-square-foot single-family house at 6316 Lake Shore Drive sold for $424,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 6412 West Rawson Bridge Road, in July 2025, a 1,747-square-foot single-family house was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.