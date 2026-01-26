Sale closed in Shorewood: $470,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 24614 Kaylee Street in Shorewood was sold on Jan. 12, for $470,000, or $177 per square foot.

The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 2,660 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Shorewood that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 24502 Lakewoods Lane, in July 2025, a 2,021-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $421,000, a price per square foot of $208.

· A 2,018-square-foot single-family home at 24600 Kaylee Street, sold in January 2025, for $382,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,483-square-foot single-family house at 24823 Jensen Street sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.