What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Ogle County, Jan. 12 to 18?

A single-family home in Rochelle that sold for $345,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County during the past week.

The county saw a total of seven residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $153,143, or $90 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $345,000, single-family home at 1108 Gehant Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1108 Gehant Court in Rochelle. The price was $345,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,946 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The transaction was completed on Dec. 26, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $295,000, single-family home at 3871 East Mockingbird Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 3871 East Mockingbird Lane in Byron has been finalized. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $123. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

3. $160,000, single-family home at 301 Barbara Street

A 1,120-square-foot single-family home at 301 Barbara Street in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $160,000, $143 per square foot. The home was built in 1940. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

4. $115,000, single-family home at 601 West 1st Street

A 1,344-square-foot single-family residence at 601 West 1st Street in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $115,000, $86 per square foot. The house was built in 1930. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $115,000, single-family home at 421 Wayne Road

The single-family home at 421 Wayne Road in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $115,000. The home was built in 1982 and has a living area of 1,530 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $75. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $21,000, single-family home at 558 South 3rd Street

The sale of the single-family house at 558 South 3rd Street in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $21,000. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,070 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $20. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $21,000, single-family home at 539 South 3rd Street

A 1,623-square-foot single-family residence at 539 South 3rd Street in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $21,000, $13 per square foot. The house was built in 1925. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.