Single-family home sells in Ottawa for $395,000

A 1,600-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1956, has changed hands.

The home at 220 Forest Park Place in Ottawa was sold on Jan. 6 for $395,000, or $247 per square foot. This is a single-story house.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently been sold close by include:

· In May 2025, a 1,920-square-foot single-family residence at 144 Forest Park Road sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $143.

· At 206 Forest Park Place, in May 2025, a 1,978-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· A 1,860-square-foot single-family residence at 142 Forest Park Road, sold in June 2025, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $156.