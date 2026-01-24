Three-bedroom home sells in Cary for $417,000

A 1,737-square-foot single-family house, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The house at 888 Blazing Star Trail in Cary was sold on Jan. 9 for $417,000, or $240 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property sits on a 14,621-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Cary have recently been sold nearby:

· In October 2025, a 1,731-square-foot single-family residence at 444 Ash Fork Trail sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $257. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 865 Cimarron Drive, in June 2025, a 2,363-square-foot single-family home was sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,371-square-foot single-family residence at 425 Sequoia Trail, sold in March 2025, for $388,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.