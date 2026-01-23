What were the best deals for residential properties in Will County the week of Jan. 12?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $610,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $404,619. The average price per square foot was $222. A total of 59 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,907 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $610,000, three-bedroom home at 3535 Fairmont Avenue

A 1,944-square-foot single-family house at 3535 Fairmont Avenue in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $610,000, $314 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $620,000, three-bedroom house at 13547 Lost Boy Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 13547 Lost Boy Lane in Homer Glen has been finalized. The price was $620,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,248 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $276. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

3. $620,000, single-family home at 4015 Chesapeake Lane

The single-family residence at 4015 Chesapeake Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,113 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $293. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $675,000, five-bedroom home at 12840 Shenandoah Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 12840 Shenandoah Trail in Plainfield. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 3,433 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $695,000, single-family home at 626 Alexandria Drive

A 3,293-square-foot single-family home at 626 Alexandria Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $695,000, $211 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

6. $795,000, single-family home at 2627 Foxglove Street

The sale of the single-family house at 2627 Foxglove Street in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $795,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,572 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $309. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $880,000, single-family home at 3421 Goldfinch Drive

The single-family house at 3421 Goldfinch Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $880,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,247 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $271. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $899,900, four-bedroom home at 17015 South Windsor Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 17015 South Windsor Court in Homer Glen. The price was $899,900. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 4,142 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $900,000, single-family home at 3420 Lapp Lane

A 2,994-square-foot single-family home at 3420 Lapp Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $900,000, $301 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $925,000, single-family home at 3111 Twilight Avenue

A 3,723-square-foot single-family house at 3111 Twilight Avenue in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $925,000, $248 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 2.