Cary: Single-family home goes for $465,000

A single-family residence located at 2 Daybreak Ridge Trail in Cary changed ownership on Jan. 9.

The 2,608-square-foot house, built in 1995, was sold for $465,000, or $178 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on an 11,537-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Cary have recently been purchased nearby:

· In October 2025, a 1,463-square-foot single-family home at 50 Asbury Lane sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $284.

· A 1,184-square-foot single-family house at 682 West Main Street, sold in June 2025, for $283,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 719 Manitou Street, in May 2025, a 1,136-square-foot single-family house was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $286.