Single-family home sells in Bull Valley for $585,000

The single-family house located at 9206 Pine Needle Pass in Bull Valley was sold on Jan. 6, for $585,000, or $253 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,313 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 1 acre.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· In August 2025, a 2,356-square-foot single-family home at 9316 Pine Needle Pass in Bull Valley sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $189.

· At 2911 Thompson Road in Bull Valley, in July 2025, a 2,038-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $204.