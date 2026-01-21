Single-family home sells for $535,000 in Oswego

A 1,900-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1981, has changed hands.

The house at 23 Eagle View Lane in Oswego was sold on Jan. 5 for $535,000, or $282 per square foot. This single-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 3.1 acres.

Other homes in Oswego have recently changed hands nearby:

· In December 2024, a 2,819-square-foot single-family house at 22 Chippewa Drive sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,245-square-foot single-family home at 11 Ottawa Court, sold in January 2025, for $513,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 20 Ottawa Court, in November 2025, a 2,542-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.