Sale closed in Plainfield: $645,000 for a single-family home

A 3,485-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 26640 Lindengate Circle in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 5 for $645,000, or $185 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,420-square-foot single-family residence at 26624 Lindengate Circle, sold in June 2025, for $690,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,863-square-foot single-family house at 13405 Lindengate Court sold for $572,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 26814 Basswood Circle, in July 2025, a 3,733-square-foot single-family house was sold for $749,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.