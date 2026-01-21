Montgomery: Single-family home goes for $385,000

A 1,900-square-foot single-family home, built in 2010, has changed hands.

The home at 2335 Thunder Gulch Road in Montgomery was sold on Jan. 5 for $385,000, or $203 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Montgomery have also recently been purchased:

· In July 2025, a 2,576-square-foot single-family residence at 2337 Artesian Way sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,576-square-foot single-family house at 3249 Millrace Lane, sold in May 2025, for $395,500, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2352 Monarchos Lane, in July 2025, a 3,240-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $501,000, a price per square foot of $155. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.