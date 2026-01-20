Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $706,000

A single-family home located at 25040 West Prairie Grove Drive in Plainfield changed ownership on Jan. 7.

The 3,594-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $706,000, or $196 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,051-square-foot single-family house at 25023 West Prairie Grove Drive, sold in August 2025, for $660,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· In November 2025, a 2,716-square-foot single-family residence at 12206 West Red Clover Lane sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $254.

· At 25008 West Prairie Grove Drive, in September 2025, a 3,514-square-foot single-family house was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.