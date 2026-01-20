Sale closed in Batavia: $433,000 for a three-bedroom home

The single-family residence located at 1332 Giese Road in Batavia was sold on Dec. 31, 2025, for $433,000, or $207 per square foot.

The home, built in 1978, has an interior space of 2,089 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,600 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In June 2025, a 2,412-square-foot single-family home at 1221 Hillsboro Drive, sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $220.

· At 1321 Kline Court, in March 2025, a 1,964-square-foot single-family house was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· A 2,070-square-foot single-family house at 1313 Hall Court, sold in May 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $213.