Plainfield: Single-family home goes for $765,000

The single-family house located at 16127 Gamay Drive in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 7, for $765,000, or $157 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 4,881 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been sold:

· At 24820 West Easy Street, in December 2025, a 3,790-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $232. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,194-square-foot single-family home at 24726 West Pleasant Court sold for $384,900, a price per square foot of $175. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,684-square-foot single-family residence at 16415 Hidden River Circle, sold in April 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.