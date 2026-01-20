Four-bedroom home sells for $467,000 in Crystal Lake

The single-family residence located at 542 Blackthorn Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 6, for $467,000, or $198 per square foot.

The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,359 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In September 2025, a 3,165-square-foot single-family home at 566 Primrose Lane sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· At 531 Primrose Lane, in April 2025, a 3,296-square-foot single-family house was sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 2,892-square-foot single-family house at 539 Primrose Lane, sold in January, for $510,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.