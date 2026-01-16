Five-bedroom home sells for $675,000 in Plainfield

The single-family home located at 12840 Shenandoah Trail in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 2, for $675,000, or $197 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 3,433 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,199-square-foot single-family residence at 25815 Pastoral Drive, sold in April 2025, for $695,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 25700 Pastoral Drive, in September 2025, a 3,485-square-foot single-family house was sold for $692,000, a price per square foot of $199.

· In January 2025, a 3,053-square-foot single-family residence at 12813 Skyline Drive sold for $661,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.