What were the best deals for residential properties in Will County the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Orland Park that sold for $549,500, leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $350,149, or $256 per square foot. A total of 147 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,802 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $549,500, single-family home at 7991 Forestview Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 7991 Forestview Drive in Orland Park. The price was $549,500. The house was built in 1963 and the living area totals 1,767 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $311. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.

2. $549,900, single-family home at 764 Leslie Lane

The single-family residence at 764 Leslie Lane in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $549,900. The home was built in 1987 and has a living area of 3,134 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 26, 2025.

3. $549,900, single-family home at 13822 Capista Drive

A 2,783-square-foot single-family home at 13822 Capista Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $549,900, $198 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

4. $555,000, four-bedroom home at 19542 Fiona Avenue

A 3,319-square-foot single-family residence at 19542 Fiona Avenue in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $555,000, $167 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

5. $570,000, single-family home at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $570,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 4,162 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The transaction was completed on Dec. 8, 2025.

6. $570,000, three-bedroom home at 18028 Esther Drive

A 2,388-square-foot single-family house at 18028 Esther Drive in Orland Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $570,000, $239 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

7. $585,000, single-family home at 855 Ayers Street

A 2,286-square-foot single-family home at 855 Ayers Street in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $585,000, $256 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 24, 2025.

8. $600,000, single-family home at 270 Pleasantdale Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 270 Pleasantdale Drive in Lemont has been finalized. The price was $600,000. The home was built in 1970 and has a living area of 2,342 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11, 2025.

9. $637,500, single-family home at 10993 Pioneer Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 10993 Pioneer Trail in Frankfort. The price was $637,500. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 2,652 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $240. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 26, 2025.

10. $680,000, single-family home at 10840 Christopher Drive

The single-family residence at 10840 Christopher Drive in Lemont has new owners. The price was $680,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,932 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12, 2025.