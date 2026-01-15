Sale closed in Joliet: $335,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 4622 Edinburgh Court in Joliet was sold on Jan. 2, for $335,000, or $197 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,701 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,227 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· At 1022 Edinburgh Court in Joliet, in December 2025, a 1,701-square-foot single-family home was sold for $338,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,531-square-foot single-family house at 4707 Mikasa Court in Joliet, sold in July 2025, for $266,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· In July 2025, a 1,676-square-foot single-family house at 937 Summit Creek Drive in Joliet sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $134.