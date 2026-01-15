Hinsdale: Four-bedroom house built in 1926 sells for $999,000

A 2,042-square-foot single-family house, built in 1926, has changed hands.

The home at 13 South Thurlow Street in Hinsdale was sold on Dec. 29, 2025 for $999,000, or $489 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been sold nearby:

· At 513 South Chicago Avenue, in August 2025, a 2,980-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.45 million, a price per square foot of $487.

· In May 2025, a 1,286-square-foot single-family residence at 34 South Bodin Street sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $397.

· A 1,560-square-foot single-family house at 131 South Madison Street, sold in June 2025, for $1.31 million, a price per square foot of $840. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.